HAPPENING NOW: House votes on impeachment of AG Ken Paxton

The Texas House is voting on the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton at the Capitol.

The House convened at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 to debate whether to impeach Paxton.

If impeached, Paxton would be removed from his office immediately and would await trial in the Senate.

20 Articles of Impeachment were filed against the attorney general on Thursday by the House Committee on General Investigating.

The allegations against Paxton include bribery, abuse of public trust and unfitness for office, among others.

If the vote passes, Paxton would be the third elected official in Texas history to be successfully impeached.