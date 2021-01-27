Harper-Madison named mayor pro tem, council promises Alter to be next

A nearly two-month-long battle for the title of Austin’s Mayor Pro Tem ended with a unanimous vote Tuesday. Natasha Harper Madison of district 1 is now mayor pro tem, and Allison Alter of district 10 will likely be the city’s next mayor pro tem.

"I would move that we elect Council Member Harper-Madison as mayor pro tem for this calendar year and that beginning of next calendar year Council Member Alter become the mayor pro tem." motioned Mayor Steve Adler.

Adler acknowledged that the Austin City Council cannot enforce its decision to make Alter the city’s next mayor pro tem, but said, "I think that when we take this vote, we’re taking this vote with the moral commitment to abide by how we vote here."

RELATED: Council selects Natasha Harper-Madison as next Austin Mayor Pro Tem

The successive terms are a compromise after a bitter fight for the largely symbolic title.

"Symbols matter in how we view the political, public world, and I think this is an important move. I think this is a good move by the council. I think it shows that while the council is diverse, it expresses symbolically, that the council is committed to equity, and inclusion, and diversity." said Dr. David Thomason, an associate professor of political science at St. Edward’s University.

Advertisement

In December, Council Member Greg Casar of district 4 wrote on the council’s online message board that he wanted to be mayor pro tem. Most of his colleagues supported him. The endorsements were short-lived.

RELATED: Kelly wins District 6, Alter hangs on to District 10 seat in Austin runoff

The next day, Council Member Paige Ellis of district 8 said the mayor pro tem should be a woman, as the council is mostly female. That is when Alter’s name was added to the mix. Ellis also took a shot at Casar’s politically divisive reputation, stating that mayor pro tem should be "someone that brings us together."

"Many of us have expressed our interest in having a more collaborative tone on the city council the last couple of years have been among the most divisive I’ve seen on the council," said District 9 Council Member Kathie Tovo Tuesday. Tovo, who served two terms as mayor pro tem, noted that discussions about the role "transpired in a much more public fashion this year," pointing to the message board.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Eventually, Casar agreed to step aside, but only for a woman representing East Austin. Harper is one of two on the dais.

"...by selecting someone who is born and raised in East Austin to take this role at this moment, someone who came from poverty, who experienced it firsthand, the struggles that discrimination, produced, and what it is that we’re trying to address by getting rid of and overcoming those discriminatory practices in our systems, we signal to our city that we remain dedicated to prioritizing equity and justice in our eastern crescent." said Harper-Madison, adding that she feels "uniquely equipped" to handle this year, as council tackles issues tied to homelessness, and public safety, issues she says are deeply rooted in "institutional racism."

​​​​​​​SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Alter said few words, acknowledging Tuesday was Harper-Madison’s "day." "I think we as a council as a city have many, many challenges in front of us and it is really important that we work together, that we work in unity and that we collaborate," she said.