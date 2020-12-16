Kelly wins District 6, Alter hangs on to District 10 seat in Austin runoff 

Austin City Council member Allison Alter hung on to her District 10 seat in Tuesday’s runoff election. Her colleague, Jimmy Flannigan lost his District 6 seat to Mackenzie Kelly.

Alter earned approximately 51 percent of the vote defeating Jennifer Virden by 587 votes. Kelly defeated Flannigan with roughly 52 percent of the vote and 827 votes.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Kelly’s victory was a major upset. In November Flannigan earned 40 percent of the vote, while Kelly had 33. Alter secured 34 percent of the vote, Virden pulled 25.

Kelly identifies herself online as a “Mother. Wife. Ex-volunteer firefighter. Public Safety Advocate.” and president of "Take Back Austin".

Alter’s campaign highlighted her experience as a mother, entrepreneur and former educator.

Advertisement

Kelly and Virden ran similar campaigns criticizing their opponents for cutting the Austin Police Department’s budget and voting to revise a city ordinance. The revisions made it legal for Austin’s homeless to camp, sit and lie in public.

Virden told FOX 7 Austin Tuesday that “This was a hard-fought campaign, and I’m disappointed that in the end District 10 voters chose party over policy.”

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Kelly’s campaign manager Andy Hogue tweeted a statement he attributed to the new council member Tuesday. The statement said in part that Kelly would “ work immediately to begin healing the divisions in our community.”

The District 6 runoff was embroiled in controversy. In November Kelly posed for a photograph with “Proud Boys” as members of the extremist group held up white power signs. The photograph was taken at the conclusion of a pro-police event organized by the motorcycle group Wind Therapy Freedom Riders. Online, the group writes that they are "bikers who aren’t afraid of socialist/commies, ANTIFA or dirty politicians. Police & Military supporters,” adding “We are NOT part of a cause, we [are] part of a solution.”

Kelly told FOX 7 Austin “I'm definitely not affiliated with the Proud Boys. They don't represent my values or beliefs. Unfortunately, my opponent has been perpetuating that belief online.”

Early this month members of the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders confronted Flannigan at the conclusion of a campaign event. “I was walking back to my car and a group of bikers rolled up to the city park and physically accosting me, refusing to let me leave, blocking my car door, not wearing masks. It was really something else,” Flannigan said.

RELATED: In Austin City Council races, three winners, two runoffs ahead

Flannigan said the bikers support Kelly. “This is the same group that held the rally right before the general election where my opponent was a featured speaker,” he said. Kelly said she has no affiliation to the motorcycle group aside from speaking at their event.

Little over a week ago Austin Sanders of the Austin Chronicle reported that Infowars contributor Harrison Hill Smith produced a campaign video for Kelly. Internet trolls repeatedly shared nude photographs of both Kelly and Flannigan during the contentious race.

Tuesday night, Mayor Adler tweeted at Flannigan thanking him for his “steadfast service,” adding, “District 6 and our entire city is better for your dedicated service and your leadership on tough issues the last 4 years.”

RELATED: Candidates running for Austin City Council in 2020 election

Read Kelly’s full statement below:

“From standing courageously behind our law enforcement community to demanding safer conditions for our homeless population to fighting for transparency at City Hall, the voice of Northwest Austin has been heard. Considering the stark differences between my campaign's priorities and the platform of the incumbent, their united voice is resoundingly clear this evening!

Considering the stark differences between my campaign's priorities and the platform of the incumbent, their united voice is resoundingly clear this evening!

I am honored to be the next representative for District 6 on the Austin City Council and will work immediately to begin healing the divisions in our community.

Congratulations to Council member Flannigan on a hard-fought campaign. I look forward to working with Austinites from all backgrounds and political persuasions to build a better future for the greatest city in Texas.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS