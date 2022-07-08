Man who 'took control' of Harris Co. deputy sergeant's taser shot, killed: HCSO

A male suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Harris County on Friday evening.

Sergeant Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division said deputies responded to the intersection of FM 1960 and Kuykendal around 6:30 p.m.

Brown said a caller stated that a male was attempting to shoplift from a Dollar General store, pushed a manager while exiting the store, leaving with some items.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant, who Brown said has been employed with the department for, what he believes, was 15 years, spotted the suspect, came out, and attempted to stop him.

The suspect, however, took off on foot, according to Brown.

Brown stated the sergeant was able to catch up to the suspect, just south of the store on Kuykendal, and a fight began between the sergeant and the suspect, who was resisting arrest.

During the fight, the sergeant attempted to use his tazer on the suspect, Brown said. However, the suspect was able to gain control of the tazer during the fight. That's when the sergeant fired his firearm one time, striking and killing the suspect.

Brown said the suspect is described as a Black male, between the ages of 40 and 50. He said they believe they've identified the suspect, but notification of next of kin hasn't taken place.

The deputy was uninjured in the incident.

As is protocol with deputy-involved shootings, the sergeant will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.