article

The Austin Police Department says 56-year-old Modesta Soliz has been located and is safe.

Police had issued an alert after Soliz was last seen in the 2800 block of South I-35 on January 27 at around 1 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Soliz is confined to a motorized wheelchair and has medical conditions and that was what caused concern for her safety.

No further details were provided.