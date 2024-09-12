Central Texas school districts deal with shooting threats on social media

The Brief Llano ISD investigates threat on social media Several other districts in Central Texas and North Texas have also investigated threats



There may be an increased presence at your child's school as school districts across the state and in Central Texas have seen social media threats referencing school shootings.

Llano ISD is the latest district made aware of a threat. In a post, the district said it learned of the threat on September 11 and that upon learning about the alleged threats, it immediately notified the Llano Police Department.

Officials say it was discovered that the threat was made on social media and that the district has no reason to believe that the threats pose a risk to any of its LISD campuses.

Llano ISD says it will have an increased law enforcement presence on campuses on September 12 and that classes will be on a normal schedule.

Other shooting, violence threats on social media

Recently, an Eanes ISD student was arrested after police were notified about a possible act of violence against another student or group of students.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Arnett says it came over Snapchat and was about a possible act of violence against another student or group of students.

Eanes ISD police immediately began investigating. Within just a couple of hours, they found there was some legitimacy to the threat. The student was identified and arrested.

Dime Box ISD also reported investigating an anonymous threat that happened on Monday, Sept. 9.

FOX 7 Austin's sister station, FOX 4 in Dallas, also reported on threats circulating around North Texas schools with some districts canceling classes this week in response.

This all comes amid growing concerns about school safety after two students and two teachers were killed at a Georgia high school..

All school districts and local law enforcement ask the community that if they see any post on social media that may be concerning to report it.