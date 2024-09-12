Expand / Collapse search

Central Texas school districts deal with shooting threats on social media

By
Published  September 12, 2024 6:35am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

School shooting threats in Central Texas

Llano ISD is the latest school district in Central Texas to report social media threats referencing school shootings. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera has the latest.

AUSTIN, Texas - There may be an increased presence at your child's school as school districts across the state and in Central Texas have seen social media threats referencing school shootings.

Llano ISD is the latest district made aware of a threat. In a post, the district said it learned of the threat on September 11 and that upon learning about the alleged threats, it immediately notified the Llano Police Department. 

Officials say it was discovered that the threat was made on social media and that the district has no reason to believe that the threats pose a risk to any of its LISD campuses.

Llano ISD says it will have an increased law enforcement presence on campuses on September 12 and that classes will be on a normal schedule.

Other shooting, violence threats on social media

Authorities address threats against schools

Police arrested a Westlake High School student accused of making terroristic threats against those at the school. And, that is not the only threat being investigated in Central Texas this week.

Recently, an Eanes ISD student was arrested after police were notified about a possible act of violence against another student or group of students. 

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Arnett says it came over Snapchat and was about a possible act of violence against another student or group of students.

Eanes ISD police immediately began investigating. Within just a couple of hours, they found there was some legitimacy to the threat. The student was identified and arrested.

Dime Box ISD also reported investigating an anonymous threat that happened on Monday, Sept. 9.

Georgia school shooting investigation

We are learning more about what led up to last week's deadly shooting at a Georgia high school.

FOX 7 Austin's sister station, FOX 4 in Dallas, also reported on threats circulating around North Texas schools with some districts canceling classes this week in response.

This all comes amid growing concerns about school safety after two students and two teachers were killed at a Georgia high school..

All school districts and local law enforcement ask the community that if they see any post on social media that may be concerning to report it.