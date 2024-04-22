Hays CISD students accuse substitute of assigning puppet project with 'one murder'

Hays CISD said they will no longer hire a substitute teacher that students accused of assigning a puppet show with at least one "murder".

According to the district, there were conflicting reports about the project, and it is unclear whether the assignment was for puppets to be murdered, or if it was meant to be a death scene similar to a Shakespearean play.

One group's performance did include a mass shooting.

The substitute teacher was placed on suspension on Friday, April 19 and removed from campus.

MORE EDUCATION NEWS

The district determined there was no "nefarious intent" from the substitute in assigning the project, but that it was "improper and not acceptable" that the substitute did not provide proper parameters for the project, correct, intervene to prevent or interrupt the objectionable performance.

Hays CISD said while the substitute teacher will not be invited back to the district, they are not taking any other action against him. The substitute had been hired by the district in January.