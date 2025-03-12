Hays County car burglaries: 2 teen arrested, charged

article

The Brief Two teens were arrested in connection to vehicle burglaries in Hays County HCSO is asking residents of the Belterra area to check any security camera video they may have from the early morning hours of March 11



Two teens were arrested in connection to vehicle burglaries in Hays County this week.

What we know:

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, two teens were accused of burgling cars in the Belterra area of Hays County, near Dripping Springs.

Allias King, 19, and another teen were arrested.

King had warrants out for his arrest for theft of property in Killeen and Coryell County.

He was also charged with three counts of burglary of vehicle, theft of property, and evading arrest in Hays County.

The second teen was taken to the Hays County Juvenile Detention on the following charges: two counts of burglary of vehicle, theft of property, and evading arrest in Hays County.

This investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

What you can do:

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents of the Belterra area to check any security camera video they may have from the early morning hours of March 11.

HCSO said you may have been affected if your car door was pulled on or your vehicle was rummaged through.

Protect yourself from becoming a victim by always keeping your car doors locked and ensuring valuable items are either hidden from view or stored out of sight.

If you notice anything unusual, please call the non-emergency line at (512) 393-7896 to make a report.