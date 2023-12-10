Hays County Crime Stoppers releases "Santa's Naughty List" of wanted fugitives

Hays County Crime Stoppers is helping Santa check his list twice for who's naughty and nice.

Crime Stoppers is releasing its Santa's Naughty List 2023 with dozens of Hays County wanted fugitives in a four-part series on social media.

The list features an "Official Seal of the Office of Santa Claus" and signatures from Santa himself and his reporting elf Bernard.

The fugitives are charged with a variety of offenses, including forgery, possession of controlled substances, sexual abuse and assault of children, aggravated assault, DWI, possession of child pornography, stalking and harassment, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information regarding the wanted subjects can contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips smartphone app.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.