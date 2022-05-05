Hays County law enforcement takes part in 2022 Torch Run for Special Olympics Texas

Hays County law enforcement officers will take part in the 2022 Torch Run on Friday, May 6 in support of Special Olympics Texas.

The Torch Run will begin at the Kyle Police Department and end at San Marcos Fire Station #5. The finish line will include a light breakfast and coffee, photo opportunities, guest speakers, and Special Olympics Athletes.

The City of Kyle encourages residents in the area to bring their friends and family to send the officers off on their run at 7 a.m. and then join in on the finish line festivities.

With a goal of raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics, the first Law Enforcement Torch Run was held in Wichita, Kansas in 1981. According to the City of Kyle, the Torch Run is the "largest grassroots fundraising program" for the Special Olympics.

