Hays County middle school teacher sentenced for possession of child porn

article

The Brief A Hays County middle school teacher was sentenced to 60 years for possession of child pornography He was a middle school teacher in Hays County when he was arrested in 2022 His wife called police to report finding him talking with several female middle school students on his phone



A Hays County middle school teacher was sentenced to 60 years for possession of child pornography.

The backstory:

On April 29, a Hays County judge sentenced 33-year-old Kevin McLean to 60 years in prison.

McLean entered a guilty plea to six counts of possession of child porn and was sentenced to 10 years for each count. The sentences will run consecutively.

According to the Hays County District Attorney's Office, McLean was a middle school teacher in Hays County when he was arrested in 2022.

The child porn was found through a search of his phone during an investigation into inappropriate behavior towards students.

His wife called police to report finding McLean talking with several female middle school students on his phone.

Through the investigation, it was determined that McLean had been grooming the female students by sending them nude photos of himself and trying to convince them to send him pictures.

The investigation further revealed McLean had sold or provided some students with alcohol and illegal narcotics, including THC vape pens and prescription drugs.

There was no child porn involving students from the middle school, and there were no reports of sexual contact with a student.

What they're saying:

"We hope this verdict provides healing and closure to the families whose lives were impacted by this defendant’s abuse of trust as an educator in our community," said Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hansen.

"Students and their families should be able to trust that school is safe. We will hold anyone who violates that trust accountable," said District Attorney Kelly Higgins.