Hays County jury returns guilty verdict in first fentanyl case

A Hays County jury found a man guilty of possession of a controlled substance — fentanyl.

According to Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins, police and EMS arrived at a Motel 6 in San Marcos in response to a potential overdose.

A person was found unconscious, and attempts to revive that person were unsuccessful. The person died as a result of the toxic effects of fentanyl.

Caden Farese was found unconscious in the room directly above. EMS did successfully revive him.

Higgins said a deadly about of fentanyl was found in Farese's room.

Caden Farese was found guilty of possession of fentanyl.

Farese was charged with an additional count of delivery of a controlled substance, however, the jury found him not guilty on that charge.

The jury sentenced him to 18 months in state jail.

This is the first fentanyl-related case presented to a Hays County jury. It was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Sean Szlachtowski and ADA Jon English.

"The verdict shows that the citizens of Hays County do not want Fentanyl plaguing their community. We will continue to prosecute crimes involving this deadly drug no matter how big or small," said Szlachtowski.

"My office remains committed to seeking tough sentences in cases involving the deadly controlled substance Fentanyl," District Attorney Kelly Higgins added.