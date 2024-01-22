Hays County hit by floodwaters; roads, parks close

Floodwaters rushed across busy roadways Monday night, making for treacherous travel in parts of Hays County.

"I’m trying to get to 35, and I'm running into roadblocks everywhere I go. So I'm just, like, going in circles," said Kyle resident Cheri Morgan.

As of Monday night, about 75 low-water crossings were closed across our area, with many of them in Kyle and San Marcos.

"A lot of the drainage ditches were filled up," said San Marcos Police Sgt. Garner Ames. "We did have, I would say, a little bit of an uptick of traffic accidents."

Many residents in low-lying areas of Kyle dealt with flooded front yards. Fast-moving water forced crews to close the road leading to Gary Park in San Marcos.

At Purgatory Creek Natural Area, dirt roads were washed out and trails impassible. The entrance was still blocked off when FOX 7 Austin stopped by late Monday.

While the water has receded at Spring Lake and Children’s Park, roads leading to those areas remain closed—with more rain on the way.

"I’m certain that we'll see some more closures," said Ames. "Our officers will be out, they’ll be checking all those areas that routinely flood, so that we can make sure that we try to get stuff barricaded off as soon as possible when we do have an issue."

In Kyle Monday night, water rushed across Bunton Lane, making it difficult for people to get to and from their homes. In fact, there were several road blocks along this one stretch of road.

"I guess I'm going to have to backtrack. Go way out of my way just to get to the main road," said Morgan.

The closure caused a bit of a mess for evening commuters. Some people hesitated before turning around, but several vehicles took their chances and drove through the fast-moving water.

"A lot of these country people have big trucks," said Morgan. "But my car is pretty low, and I don't really want all the damage."

"It’s just not worth taking that chance," said Ames.

Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads if you can—and if you can’t, be careful.

"Slow down. Don’t drive through any high water, whether there's barricades there or not. And stay off of your phones."

Morgan erred on the side of caution.

"I’m definitely going to turn around," said Morgan.

You can check on road closures across our area by heading to atxfloods.com.