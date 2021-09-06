Healthcare workers honored at Texas Longhorns football home opener

Some healthcare workers were honored over the weekend at the Texas Longhorns football home opener.

St. David's Healthcare and the University of Texas brought employees from the hospital system down onto the field to thank them for all of their hard work during the pandemic.

The employees said that it's nice to be recognized after a very tough year and a half.

"It's been rough and draining but it feels nice to be able to kind of enjoy ourselves and be recognized for the hard work that we've done," says Jill Tabares, E.D. Nurse Manager at St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Director of Critical Care at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Kerri Dhanani echoed those sentiments saying that the recognition was "amazing" and says, "I can't tell you how much I appreciate them and I'm sure the community does as well because they really do a lot of hard work and good work for our hospitals."

The workers received a standing ovation when they were honored right after the first quarter of the game.

