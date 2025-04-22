'Heavy police presence' prompts 'secure' at nearby New Braunfels school: police

The Brief "Heavy police presence" at a home in the Voss Farms neighborhood NBPD says "secure" status at Voss Elementary is a precaution



A ‘heavy police presence’ at a home has prompted a nearby New Braunfels ISD elementary school to go into ‘secure’ status, police say.

What we know:

The New Braunfels Police Department said in a Facebook post around 11 a.m. April 22 that there was a "heavy police presence" in the Voss Farms neighborhood, which sits between FM 1044 and S Walnut Avenue.

Photo of police and fire vehicles seen near Voss Farms Elementary in New Braunfels (Photo from Reddit user)

The response has put nearby Voss Farms Elementary on "secure" status as a precaution, says NBPD.

According to NBISD, a "secure" or "lockout" means all outside doors on campus are locked and no one is allowed in or out of the building.

The incident is currently confined to a single home and is an ongoing situation.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what prompted the law enforcement response.

What you can do:

The public is asked to avoid the area while officers are on scene. NBPD says it will share more information when it is available.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.