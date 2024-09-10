Shots fired in H-E-B parking lot; police looking for 2 suspects

article

The brief Austin police looking for two suspects who fired gunshots in a H-E-B parking lot in Mueller. Multiple shots were fired at victims



The Austin Police Department is asking for help looking for two suspects in connection to an aggravated assault at a Mueller H-E-B.

Police said on August 17, around 9:50 p.m., two suspects fired multiple shots at victims as they walked out of H-E-B into the parking lot.

The two suspects then left the store in a white car.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic males, with slim builds and curly black hair.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white, possibly Honda Civic, with tinted windows, a sunroof and no front license plate.

MORE STORIES:

Anyone with any information about this incident such as vehicle information or the identity of the two suspects inside the vehicle should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.