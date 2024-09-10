Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired in H-E-B parking lot; police looking for 2 suspects

September 10, 2024
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for help looking for two suspects in connection to an aggravated assault at a Mueller H-E-B.

Police said on August 17, around 9:50 p.m., two suspects fired multiple shots at victims as they walked out of H-E-B into the parking lot.

The two suspects then left the store in a white car.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic males, with slim builds and curly black hair. 

The suspect vehicle was described as a white, possibly Honda Civic, with tinted windows, a sunroof and no front license plate.

Anyone with any information about this incident such as vehicle information or the identity of the two suspects inside the vehicle should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177. 

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. 

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.