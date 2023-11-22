Helping Hands of Georgetown dishes out Thanksgiving groceries

Before Thanksgiving, the Helping Hands Mobile Food Pantry in Georgetown did what it does best; lend a hand.

"Because Thanksgiving is tomorrow, today is our big push where we just got so many donations, and we just got to try to distribute as much as possible," said Rachel Bowerman, the office manager for Helping Hands of Georgetown.

Whether it’s beef, bread, or fresh fruit, the mobile food pantry made sure everyone left with something to put on their Thanksgiving table on Thursday.

"We donated sandwiches, fruit, salad, and some yummy desserts," said Rachel Cummins, the owner of Sweet Lemon Kitchen.

She dropped by to bring some leftovers from the restaurant before Thanksgiving.

"There's a large population of homeless here in Georgetown, and we have a location here at the library, so we frequently interact with them, so we just love to give back," said Cummins.

Regardless of the day, the number of people Helping Hands see in need continues to grow.

"The cost of groceries are really going up, so these donations are really crucial to help the community and help people of all ages," said Bowerman.

So, on Wednesday afternoon, the pantry dished out what it could to anyone who showed up.

"The need is there, so we’re just trying to work hard to just assist," said Bowerman.

No one left empty-handed or left without something on the menu for Thanksgiving dinner.

"We are so blessed to be a part of it and that we’re able to impact these people, especially for the holidays," said Cummins.

The holidays are expensive, and the Helping Hands of Georgetown said it could use some help itself with volunteers and donations, specifically lunch meat, bread, and cheese.