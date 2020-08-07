Heywood Hotel renting space to cater to remote workers

Many Austin businesses are adjusting and finding different ways to do business during the pandemic and the Heywood Hotel is no different.

The boutique hotel, located on Cesar Chave east of I-35, is now renting spaces to specifically cater to remote workers.

Owner and General Manager Kathy Setzer says summer months are usually slow even before COVID-19 and with almost all big events canceled for the year business has been even slower.

Setzer says she's turned a bad situation into an opportunity for her business and others by renting her rooms to those who need a quiet working environment.

"We're looking for creative ways to get out there and still make some income during this difficult time. We are 100% locally owned, operated independent business so hopefully this a great way Austin to support Austin," Setzer says. "We're just excited, legitimately excited for an opportunity to host people again."

For more information you can go to Heywood Hotel's website.

