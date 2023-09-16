A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot following a high school football game in the south suburbs Friday night.

Country Club Hills police were at Hillcrest High School, located at 17401 Pulaski Road, clearing out a group of people around 9 p.m. when shots were fired.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The boy was identified as Marshawn Mitchell from Hazel Crest, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Mitchell was a student at Hillcrest High School, according to the district.

The shooting happened just after Hillcrest's varsity Homecoming Football Game against Oak Forest High School.

The Bremen High School District 228 released a statement about the incident.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the devastating loss of one of our Hillcrest High School students following a shooting incident that occurred on 175th Street, after the conclusion of the varsity homecoming game Friday evening. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of all those involved in this tragedy.

We in District 228 are committed to the safety and overall well-being of our students and staff. The District will have supporting resources available on Monday for anyone who may need them."

The homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night has been canceled.

Country Club Hills police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 708-798-3191. Tips can be submitted anonymously at the SWORN tip line.