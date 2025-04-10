Hippo 5K Crawfish Stampede to help raise money for scholarships

The Brief Hippo 5K Crawfish Stampede to be held on April 12 at Fritz Park Event helps raise money for scholarships



What they're saying:

On April 12, the Hutto community is being asked to lace up their shoes and head out the Nguyen Football Field for a morning full of fun for the Hippo 5K Crawfish Stampede.

"We believe that every step taken during the 5k is a step toward building a stronger, more connected community," says Amy English, Chairperson for the 5K.

"…Every year we have a new theme that we try to make a fun theme. Last year it was the Hippo Taco Stampede. This year we picked the Crawfish Stampede because it happens to be that on the same day as our event is the Hutto Chamber Crawfish Festival," says English.

Why you should care:

English says the fundraiser will help the Hutto Hippos directly.

"This event is a perfect example of bringing the community together, all while helping us raise funds that will stay in the community and help us provide Hutto High School senior scholarships," says English.

Last year the non-profit was able to give out $10,000 in scholarships and they hope this year they can exceed that.

"I feel like it helps provide opportunities to our high school seniors to further their education and we actually allow them to use that scholarship money not just for a traditional four-year school but if they choose to go to trade school anything that they I'd like to. Better themselves and their future," says English.

What you can do:

Head out to Fritz Park located at 400 Park Street in Hutto for the event on April 12.

For those who are interested in signing up for the race, you still have time! You can click here to register.