Hit-and-run at Fredericksburg Whataburger; police look for suspect

The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The backstory:

Fredericksburg police are looking for the person involved who was involved in the hit-and-run crash at a Whataburger in Fredericksburg.

If you recognize the person or have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective Davis at 830-997-7585.

You can remain anonymous.