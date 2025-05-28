Hit-and-run at Fredericksburg Whataburger; police look for suspect
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person involved in a hit-and-run crash.
The backstory:
Fredericksburg police are looking for the person involved who was involved in the hit-and-run crash at a Whataburger in Fredericksburg.
If you recognize the person or have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective Davis at 830-997-7585.
You can remain anonymous.
The Source: Informatoin from Fredericksbrurg Police Department Facebook.