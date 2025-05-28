Expand / Collapse search

Hit-and-run at Fredericksburg Whataburger; police look for suspect

Published  May 28, 2025 11:15am CDT
Fredericksburg
FOX 7 Austin
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The backstory:

Fredericksburg police are looking for the person involved who was involved in the hit-and-run crash at a Whataburger in Fredericksburg.

If you recognize the person or have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective Davis at 830-997-7585. 

You can remain anonymous.

The Source: Informatoin from Fredericksbrurg Police Department Facebook.

