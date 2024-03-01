Austin police search for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured pedestrian

article

Austin police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian and took off without rendering aid.

The hit-and-run happened Monday, February 26 around 4:19 a.m. on Manor Road just north of Rogge Lane in East Austin.

Police say the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, and remains in the hospital in critical condition.



The suspect vehicle is described as a white newer-model pickup truck with four doors.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111.

You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.