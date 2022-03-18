Home Slice Pizza hosts free event with Photo Bus ATX on South Congress for SXSW

Home Slice Pizza's South Congress location is hosting a free event until tomorrow, March 19 at 9 p.m., to commemorate the return of SXSW.

Parked in front of Home Slice is Photo Bus ATX, a vintage Volkswagen van that's been revamped to serve as a working photo booth.

Home Slice and Photo Bus ATX created this event so customers and other South Congress explorers could experience a fun way to create memories during SXSW.

Jeff Mettler, who handles Special Projects for Home Slice, notes that the turnout isn't quite as large as 2019, but it's looking like it could get there.

Mettler says Home Slice used to do a music event called ‘Music By the Slice’ for SXSW which included daily live music for the customers- an event they continued for nearly a decade, until now.

"This time we're operating as Home Slice the business and doing something a little fun in the spirit of hospitality and making new experiences for our guests," Mettler said. "So we got the Photo Bus out here, trying to create something new and different in front of our restaurant."

The Photo Bus is free, and those interested in partaking are supplied with an array of props and get to take a series of four photos. After posing for the shots, photo postcards are printed almost immediately and are free to keep.

Owner of the decked-out van is Fernando Rodriguez, who says he found the van in Kansas City thanks to a friend.

"We went to pick it up in Kansas City and bring it back to West Texas," Rodriguez said. "Restored it, got it new paint, got it new interior and everything."

Rodriguez said his company has been staying busy during SXSW, and the bus will be at Home Slice for one more day- March 19 from 12-9 p.m.

Photo Bus ATX is also available to book online.

