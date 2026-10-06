Homicide investigation: Austin police responding to incident on Norwood Park Boulevard

The Brief Austin police investigating a homicide in North Austin Incident happened near the 1000 block of Norwood Park Boulevard



The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in North Austin.

What we know:

APD posted on social media about the incident at just before 9 a.m.

The investigation is going on near the 1000 block of Norwood Park Boulevard.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.