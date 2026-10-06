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Homicide investigation: Austin police responding to incident on Norwood Park Boulevard

By
FOX 7 Austin
Austin
Published October 6, 2026 9:03 AM CDT
Published October 6, 2026 9:03 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Austin police investigating a homicide in North Austin
    • Incident happened near the 1000 block of Norwood Park Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in North Austin.

What we know:

APD posted on social media about the incident at just before 9 a.m. 

The investigation is going on near the 1000 block of Norwood Park Boulevard.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department post on X.

AustinCrime and Public Safety