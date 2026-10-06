Homicide investigation: Austin police responding to incident on Norwood Park Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in North Austin.
What we know:
APD posted on social media about the incident at just before 9 a.m.
The investigation is going on near the 1000 block of Norwood Park Boulevard.
What we don't know:
No further details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department post on X.