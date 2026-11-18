The Brief Cedar Park residents are encouraged to take a survey asking what you think about Flock cameras The data that’s collected from the survey, according to the mayor, will help prevent a knee-jerk reaction There are currently 22 Flock cameras in Cedar Park



There are 22 flock cameras in Cedar Park and most are located in high traffic areas. If you are not looking for them, you may not see them.

In a survey that ends Friday night, city officials want to know what residents think about license plate reading systems.

Cedar Park survey about Flock cameras

What they're saying:

"We want to hear from them. You know this is an incredibly complex issue," said Cedar Park Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin.

The data that’s collected from the survey, according to the mayor, will help prevent a knee-jerk reaction.

"I think complicated policy issues require a nuanced, thoughtful analysis and something you should take your time on. So one of the things we really didn't want to do in Cedar Park is make this decision, you with a small group of people, at 11:30 at night after a long council meeting," said Mayor Penniman-Morin.

As of Wednesday morning, 439 surveys have been submitted.

Cedar Park residents react to Flock cameras

Local perspective:

Several residents were asked about the technology and provided FOX 7 with interesting feedback.

"It's too much surveillance. I feel like the government's in on watching us too much. And it could be a problem. But I also see the benefits," said Mitch Clark, a regular visitor to Cedar Park.

Nancy Larkin was aware of the survey but has not yet filled it out.

"I don't have much information really, don't have much knowledge about it. I hate to say one way or the other until I know what I'm talking about," said Larkin.

Nancy’s husband, Lee, told FOX 7 he is aware of the technology and the controversy about it being abused.

"If they build some kind of safeguards into it so that they're not abusing people and, but by the same token, if it's a bad guy, you know, with a stolen car or something that'll show up real quick," said Lee Larkin.

Dig deeper:

Cedar Park first installed flock cameras back in February 2023 and they immediately made a difference. A flock camera identified a car that left a gas station on June 2, 2023, where Akira Ross was shot and killed. The system tracked the accused gunman to Corpus Christi.

Another camera helped with the capture of an accused child sexual predator who fled from Travis County.

"The Cedar Park-way is to take our time, understand all the issues, understand all the perspectives and make sure we're making the right decision for our community," said Mayor Penniman-Morin.

What's next:

A decision on whether to pull the plug on the cameras is not expected until after the first of the new year.

The current use policy is posted on the city website. It reads:

"The city does not automatically share information with other agencies. Requests for information from outside agencies must be reviewed and approved by an authorized system user. The city does not currently share Flock ALPR data with any federal agencies, unless a specific request is received and approved."

FOX 7 was told there are no cases where the cameras have been misused by a city employee. If the cameras stay online, the survey could help Cedar Park make adjustments to the contract.