Authorities locate mother days after baby was found alone in SW Houston

Authorities have located the mother of a 12-month-old baby who was found alone at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

According to Houston police and court records, Dana McGowan, 33, was taken into custody overnight for two felony warrants for DWI with a passenger under 15 years old from earlier this year and parole/probation violation. Detectives plan to interview her about the baby.

Police asked for the public's help to locate the woman on Thursday, two days after the baby was found at an apartment complex in the 10300 block of S. Wilcrest Drive.

Police said the baby was discovered abandoned and crying near an iron fence at the complex shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, they said no missing persons reports had been filed and asked for the public’s help identifying the child. Later that day, police said a family member contacted detectives and identified the baby.

On Thursday, police released the name of the baby’s mother and said family members had been unable to reach her. A missing persons report was filed on Thursday. Authorities said residents had reported seeing McGowan near the 10300 block of S. Wilcrest in recent days.

Police said Friday that McGowan was found in that area.

Authorities have been in contact with the boy’s father. Police say neither McGowen nor the father lived at the apartment complex where the baby was found. Authorities aren’t sure who or why someone abandoned him there.

The baby was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police say there is no evidence that the injuries were inflicted on the child and believe they came from the baby being alone.

The baby was then released into the care of CPS and placed in a foster home, a CPS spokesperson said.