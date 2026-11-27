The Brief Texans lost $6.7 million to scams last year, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) The BBB gave some tips on how to avoid becoming a victim to a scammer If you do fall victim to a scam, report it to the Better Business Bureau scam tracker



As you do your holiday shopping, keep in mind that scammers are also looking for victims.

By the numbers:

From fake shopping websites to fraudulent job posts and messages to steal your personal information, Texans lost $6.7 million to scams last year, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

"Scammers work in seasons. They know what's kind of going on at that moment, and they kind of try to prey on what's popular at that time," Katie Galan, director of education at the BBB said.

The BBB says online purchase scams were the most common type of scam from October through December last year. Texans reported about 900 instances to the BBB. The real number of scams is most likely higher because not everyone reports losing money.

BBB tips on how to avoid becoming a victim

Why you should care:

One of the biggest risks is shopping through websites or ads that look legitimate but aren't. In-demand products, like popular toys, could be advertised for cheap, but you get something counterfeit after you pay, or you receive nothing at all.

Beware of buying through links on social media.

"Scammers might promote products through sponsored posts, through influencer-style videos, or ads that appear to come from legitimate brands. Consumers should be really cautious about clicking on ads from unfamiliar retailers," Galan said.

Red flags include low prices for hard-to-find products, or a website URL that's slightly off. Don't buy directly from ad links, go directly to a company's official website. You can also look up a company's name and the word 'scam' to see if any fraudulent reports come up.

Use a credit card when making purchases, because it adds another layer of protection if something goes wrong.

When it comes to travel, don't book through unfamiliar websites or ads. Scammers might take pictures of rental properties, copy the owner's contact info, and collect the deposit that travelers pay. Then travelers might get to their destination and find the property doesn't exist or it belongs to someone else.

"They advertise everything from vacation rentals, with unusually low prices. They use what they call hijacked photos of legitimate properties. They impersonate hotels and travel companies, doing all this to get us to act, to help us make a purchase," Jason Meza, senior director of communications at BBB, said.

With Giving Tuesday coming up, scammers are also taking advantage of people's goodwill. BBB says St. Jude's is one organization that gets impersonated a lot. Check websites independently before you donate.

"We're very giving during this time of year. Charitable donations go up dramatically during this time here. A lot of folks are trying to make that end-of-year contribution many times as well. Unfortunately, scammers know this. They take advantage of that generosity. They create fake appeals, fake charity. Many times, they just dream up charities," Meza said.

If you get a text saying there's a problem with your package delivery and there's a link, that link may be designed to steal your personal information. It could also install malware on your phone. Check directly with your shipper if you have any questions.

"One of the most important things consumers can do during the holiday season is slow down and research before making a big purchase, clicking a link, or responding to an unexpected message," Vanessa Freeman, public relations manager with BBB said.

What you can do:

If you do fall victim to a scam, report it to the Better Business Bureau scam tracker. That helps them find patterns in fraud.