Husband of missing Hutto ISD employee charged with murder

Travis Hall was charged with murder following the disappearance of his wife Julie Hall back in February.

According to court documents following Julie’s disappearance, Travis was originally arrested on claims he tampered with evidence. it stated Travis deliberately used cleaning agents in an attempt to clean the master bedroom, bathroom, and closet of the apartment where they both lived.

The evidence of the case was presented to a Williamson County grand jury who indicted Travis with murder. The document filed this weekend claimed Travis intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Julie Hall by hitting and striking her with a wrench and by hitting and striking her with a blunt object.

Julie was last seen at her apartment in Georgetown back in February. When she did not show up for her job at Hutto ISD, they contacted the police. During the time of her disappearance, her phone was still being used to text friends and family. The police search eventually led them to her apartment where they found her purse phone as well as blood in parts of the master bedroom.

Travis claimed Julie went to go visit her sister and that he was working in Houston at the time. Nearby surveillance video showed Travis at a nearby grocery store using one of Julie’s debit cards. The detective on the case eventually confronted Travis about the multiple inconsistencies in his story.

Police eventually found a letter addressed to the couple's children which claimed Travis killed their mother in her sleep and that he couldn’t live with her anymore. When Travis was asked about the letter he claimed it was for a book he was writing and he doesn’t know where Julie is.

His court date is set for July in Williamson County.

Georgetown police are still looking for Julie and are asking anyone with any information to contact them.

