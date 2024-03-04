Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Hutto ISD for 'illegal electioneering'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Hutto ISD for "using state resources to conduct illegal electioneering."

According to the attorney general's office, Hutto ISD advocated for certain political policies and measures on its social media accounts using official government resources. They said those actions "violated the Texas Election Code’s prohibition against the use of ‘state or local funds or other resources of the district to electioneer for or against any candidate, measure, or political party.’"

MORE STORIES:

"Despite being currently prevented from prosecuting criminal violations of the Election Code due to the Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision in Texas v. Stephens, Attorney General Paxton has sought civil injunctive relief. School districts should be aware that illegal electioneering is criminal conduct and violators could be subject to criminal prosecution by local authorities. While unable to criminally prosecute violators at this time, Attorney General Paxton is committed to using all available means to protect the integrity of Texas elections," said a statement from the attorney general's office.

According to Paxton's office, several other Texas school districts have been sued for similar acts.

To read the filing, click here.