Hutto lifts usage restrictions for city water customers
HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has lifted drought restrictions for city water customers.
The restrictions were lifted on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
The city says this means that water conservation is encouraged, but that there are currently no set restrictions for city water customers. Hutto was most recently in Stage 2 conservation and drought restrictions.
MORE HUTTO NEWS
- Christmas tree lighting in Hutto ushers in the holidays
- Hutto business owners organize market for kid entrepreneurs
- T-shirt project by Hutto teacher praised by school board
This only applied to city water customers. If you are unsure of your water provider, click here for a map of providers in the Hutto area.
For an explanation of all City of Hutto Water Conservation stages, click here.
For further details about the Drought Contingency Plan, click here to see the ordinance adopted by Hutto City Council in August 2022.