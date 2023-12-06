Hutto lifts usage restrictions for city water customers

The City of Hutto has lifted drought restrictions for city water customers.

The restrictions were lifted on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The city says this means that water conservation is encouraged, but that there are currently no set restrictions for city water customers. Hutto was most recently in Stage 2 conservation and drought restrictions.

This only applied to city water customers. If you are unsure of your water provider, click here for a map of providers in the Hutto area.

For an explanation of all City of Hutto Water Conservation stages, click here .