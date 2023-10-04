Hutto police celebrate new budget set aside for officer pay

The Hutto Police Department is celebrating a new city budget that sets aside $500,000 toward officer pay. The approved budget went into effect this week.

Hutto police are hopeful pay raises for the department will help them fill open positions.

Officers that work night shifts will see a 15 percent bump in pay.

The city touts its officers now receive better compensation than those in other Central Texas cities.

If you are interested in pursing a career in law enforcement, opportunities with the Hutto Police Department can be found here.