City of Hutto recovers $286K from two separate criminal investigations

The City of Hutto says it has successfully recovered almost $300,000 in city funds connected to two separate criminal investigations.

The recovery of the $286,000 comes as a result of investigations led by the Hutto Police Department and assisted by the City's financial institution.

In mid-August, $193,000 was transferred from the City's bank account to another account impersonating a known vendor.

Earlier, in mid-May, the city issued a paper check, which was intercepted and used to produce a counterfeit check for $93,000. Those funds were then deposited into an account in Florida.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Both investigations are ongoing.

The City says Hutto police are working with outside law enforcement to identify the person who impersonated the vendor through email and the person who physically deposited the counterfeit check in Florida.

The City also says it has implemented additional controls surrounding check and cyber security and is updating policies and procedures to more accurately address modern digital threats.