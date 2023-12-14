Multiple lane closures along I-35 set for this weekend

Drivers should prepare for lane closures and detours this weekend while TxDOT crews are working at multiple locations along I-35.

Closures are set in four locations across Travis, Hays, and Williamson counties. TxDOT says most closures will have a minimal impact on the I-35 mainlanes.

Williams Drive bridge at I-35

(Texas Department of Transportation)

This closure is set to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 and last through 1 p.m. Saturday Dec. 16.

The Williams Drive bridge in Georgetown will close as crews prepare to open the new diverging diamond interchange (DDI).

The bridge will then close again at 9 p.m., Dec. 16, and remain closed overnight until 10 a.m. Dec. 17 for final preparations for the new DDI.

According to TxDOT, a DDI is an "innovative design" that addresses congestion by allowing vehicles to travel more quickly through busy intersections and is particularly effective at locations with a high volume of left-turning traffic.

A DDI increases traffic flow by temporarily shifting traffic to the left side of the roadway, allowing through-traffic and left-turning traffic to proceed through the exchange simultaneously, eliminating the need for left-turn signals, according to TxDOT.

I-35 at Rundberg Lane

(Texas Department of Transportation)

This closure is set to begin at 9 p.m, Friday, Dec. 15 and lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Saturday Dec. 16.

Southbound I-35 at Rundberg Lane in North Austin will be closed as crews remove overhead sign structures.

During the closure, traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and re-enter the mainlanes at US 183.

SH 123/Guadalupe Street at I-35

(Texas Department of Transportation)

This closure is set to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, with lanes expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

The SH 123/Guadalupe Street at I-35 intersection in San Marcos will close through the weekend as crews set beams on the southbound I-35 bridge.

During the closure, eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and U-turn at Wonder World Drive to access SH 123.

Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road and U-turn at SH 80/Hopkins Street to access Guadalupe Street.

I-35 frontage road at McNeil Road

This closure is split over two days for work on the railroad tracks at McNeil Road in North Austin:

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.: northbound I-35 frontage road

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.: southbound I-35 frontage road

Lanes will reopen to traffic by 6 p.m. daily

All work is weather permitting. Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the closures.

TxDOT asks drivers to be patient and remain aware when traveling through work zones.