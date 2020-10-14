I-35 mainlanes to close overnight in Georgetown for bridge beam work

The I-35 mainlanes north of Williams Drive in Georgetown will close nightly Oct. 19-20 to allow crews to set bridge beams for the Northwest Boulevard bridge. All work is weather permitting.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, one northbound I-35 mainlane and the Williams Drive entrance ramp will be closed to traffic, according to the city of Georgetown. As beams are being placed, all northbound mainlanes will close to traffic for 20-minute intervals. Work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m.

At 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, the southbound I-35 mainlanes will close, and all traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road at the Williams Drive exit. Southbound I-35 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m.

On Wednesday night, Oct. 21, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the I-35 southbound frontage road will close intermittently to allow for beam placements.

Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the closures. Drivers are advised to use extra caution when traveling through the area.

The Northwest Boulevard bridge will be a new east-west connection spanning I-35 and an alternative to Williams Drive. The project connects Rivery Boulevard to the west and FM 971 to the east and is scheduled to be complete in early 2021, says the city.

