Driver barricades herself inside stolen car on I-35

The northbound lanes of I-35 were shut down near IKEA just before 8 this morning, after police say a female driver barricaded herself inside a stolen vehicle.

Round Rock police say they responded to the scene when it was determined that a stalled vehicle was listed as stolen.

They say they asked the driver to exit the vehicle, but she refused and barricaded herself inside.

She eventually got out of the vehicle, but police say she became erratic in the roadway and continued to refuse to comply with police orders.

Officers tased the driver and she was taken into custody.

She has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.