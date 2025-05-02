I-35 road rage: Suspect exits vehicle and damages victim's car

article

The Brief Austin police looking for road rage suspect Incident happened in 5900 block of North I-35 on April 21 Suspect stopped in lane of travel, exited vehicle & damaged victim's car



The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened on I-35.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened at around 5:36 p.m. on April 21 in the 5900 block of North I-35.

Police say the suspect stopped in the lane of travel, exited his vehicle and damaged the victim's car resulting in several thousand dollars worth of damages to the victim's vehicle.

The suspect hit the victim's vehicle and attempted to open the door.

APD says the suspect's vehicle is described as follows:

2002 GMC Envoy

Green in color

A POW MIA cap on the dashboard

A large crack in the front windshield and hail damage all over the vehicle

The vehicle also has a Houston Texans trailer hitch cover

What we don't know:

Police are asking the public for help to identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as follows:

Hispanic male

40 years of age

Thin build

May frequent the North Austin area

Bald or shaved head due to wearing a backwards red baseball cap

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.