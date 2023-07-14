Austin's 'I love you so much' mural reworked in celebration of 'Barbie' movie

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Julius Shieh)

The iconic "I love you so much" mural on South Congress looked a shade pinker today.

In promotion of the upcoming movie "Barbie" on Friday, July 21, the iconic mural painted on the side of Jo's Coffee was reworked as a love letter from Ken to his doll girlfriend, reading "Barbie, I love you so much. -Ken."

To celebrate the "Barbie" message, Melody Dance Fit, a woman-owned dance company, performed a special "Barbie" film-inspired flash mob for the grand reveal on Friday morning, joined by local influencers and tastemakers.

The reworked mural will be on display July 14-17.