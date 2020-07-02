Ice cream vendor dies after being shot in apparent robbery attempt in North Austin

An ice cream vendor has died after he was shot in an apparent robbery attempt in North Austin.

The incident happened on June 23 at around 3:10 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 9210 Northgate Blvd.

The Austin Police Department says Austin 911 received a call about a man shot and when officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Adeliado Beurias, with a gunshot wound.

Residents in the complex told police that Beurias was known to them as an ice cream vendor who pushed a small ice cream cart around the area.

Police say a witness who tried to comfort Beurias said that three men had tried to rob Beurias.

Beurias was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas with life-threatening injuries. On July 1 at just after 5 p.m., Beurias died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are now working the case. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with video or information about this incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.