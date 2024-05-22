IDEA Public Schools to offer free meals for all kids this summer

IDEA Public Schools will be providing free meals this summer for kids in the community.

Any child aged 18 and younger, regardless of enrollment, can get a free breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday.

Meals will be available from Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, July 26. Food service will be closed on federal holidays and July 1-5.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The offering is made possible through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

Families seeking more information can contact the cafeteria manager at any IDEA campus.