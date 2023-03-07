'Incendiary' fire damages South Austin church

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Austin Fire Department says a church fire in South Austin has been ruled ‘incendiary.’

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Goodwill Baptist Church on Newton Street.

The fire caused approximately $150,000 damage to the structure of the building and $50,000 damage to contents, AFD says.

Fire investigators say the cause was ‘incendiary’ but wouldn't elaborate, saying it's still early in the investigation.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.