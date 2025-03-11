InfoWars writer killed in South Austin homicide

The Brief An InfoWars writer was killed in South Austin on March 10 APD said they believe the victim was shot and killed when he interrupted suspects possibly burglarizing his car Detectives are encouraging anyone in the area who may have had their vehicle burglarized that night to come forward so APD can further investigate



An InfoWars writer was shot and killed outside his apartment complex in South Austin this past weekend.

Austin police say investigators believe Jamie White was shot and killed when he interrupted suspects possibly burglarizing his vehicle.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Jamie White (Credit: Yecca Aaron)

What they're saying:

InfoWars founder Alex Jones says that one of his employees, Jamie White, was the victim in an early morning homicide in South Austin.

Jones issued a statement about his employee's death on the InfoWars website on Monday, saying:

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars Reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night due, in part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza.

We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice.

Jamie’s important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners."

A friend of White's confirmed to FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis that White was killed in Sunday night's shooting.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jamie White (Credit: Yecca Aaron)

"His friends here were more like his family because he didn't have anybody else here," Jamie White’s friend, Yecca Aaron, said.

"He definitely liked to stand for truths, and he spoke up for what he believed in," Aaron said.

On Sunday night, Aaron said White stayed at work late.

"Literally right when he got home, all that happened," Aaron said.

"It’s crazy that he’s gone just like that," Aaron said.

"I keep going back and forth between feelings of anger and sadness," Aaron said.

Aaron said she was close with White.

"He liked to be silly and be funny, and he liked old school war movies, and he definitely was a unique character for sure," Aaron said.

She said he also worked hard.

"His work was his life. He loved going to work, he never slacked off at work, his articles were very well written. That was what he was meant to do, was to write articles," Aaron said.

"I really don't think it was he was targeted because of where he worked. I think he was just targeted because he was right there in the right place at the wrong time," Aaron said.

The family is accepting donations to help with White's services. If you would like to help, click here.

New details

What we know:

Austin police released new details about White's murder on Tuesday, March 11.

On March 9, at around 11:56 p.m., APD responded to a call about a shooting at the Chandelier Apartments at 2336 Douglas Street. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as White, lying on the ground in the parking lot with apparent trauma to his body.

White was taken to a local hospital where he later died at 12:19 a.m. March 10.

The initial investigation suggests that White was shot and killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex and the suspects had fled the scene. Detectives believe the suspects were possibly burglarizing his vehicle and he had interrupted them.

APD statistics showed at the complex White lived at, 57 crimes were reported last year, including aggravated assaults, a burglary, and auto thefts.

Just this year, APD reported 7 crimes.

What you can do:

Detectives are encouraging anyone in the area who may have had their vehicle burglarized that night, to come forward so APD can further investigate.

If anyone has additional photos, videos, or potential evidence, please submit them by clicking here or scanning the QR code below.

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 8th homicide of 2025.