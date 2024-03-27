Man shoots, kills roommate after argument in east Austin: APD

article

A man was charged with murder for shooting and killing his roommate in East Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Austin police said on March 19, around 11:17 p.m., officers responded to calls reporting a shooting at Fort Branch Apartments, at 5800 Techni Center Drive.

When officers and ATCEMS arrived, they attempted life-saving measures on the shooting victim, Joe Santos Gonzales. Santos Gonzales was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives believe Santos Gonzales and the suspect, 47-year-old Isidro Sanchez Navarrette, were roommates, and had gotten into a verbal argument leading up to the shooting and death of Santos Gonzales.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested and charged Navarrette for First-Degree Murder, where he is currently being held in the Travis County jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.