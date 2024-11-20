Elderly man arrested for killing his roommate and her dog in North Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - An 84-year-old man was arrested for murder after killing his roommate and her dog, the Austin Police Department said.
Police said on Nov. 18, around 1:46 p.m., officers responded to 6922 Bryn Mawr Drive in reference to a dead person.
When officers arrived, they found a woman and a dog dead inside the home. The victim was identified as Linda Mlsna.
The initial investigation showed Mlsna’s roommate, 84-year-old Jack Moore, was not at the home and no one knew where he was. It was later discovered Moore had used Mlsna’s credit cards to make fraudulent purchases after her death.
Moore was later found and arrested on an unrelated warrant.
He was interviewed by detectives and confessed to killing Mlsna and her dog, taking her credit cards, and then made a plan to flee the country.
Moore was arrested for first-degree murder. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Austin Police Department