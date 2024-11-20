2 police chases in New Braunfels end with 4 in custody, 1 wanted for capital murder

article

The Brief Four people were arrested after two separate chases on Tuesday. One person arrested was wanted in Houston for capital murder.



New Braunfels police say two police chases on Tuesday ended with four people in custody.

One was wanted in Houston for capital murder.

What we know about first chase

The first chase started just after 10 a.m. in New Braunfels when officers were called to a neighborhood in the southern part of the town, on White Wing Way, for a report of a possible burglary.

When officers arrived, two men drove away from the scene in a stolen vehicle. The chase then went onto northbound I-35 and ended on the frontage road just before Buc-ee's.

The chase ended when the stolen car crashed into another vehicle. The two men then ran from the crash but were caught.

Both men were taken to the Comal County Jail, but one was later taken to a hospital for a minor injury he received during the crash.

One of the men had an active warrant for his arrest out of Houston for capital murder.

Charges against the men include evading in a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Other charges are likely.

Their names have not been released.

What we know about second chase

The second chase started around noon in Guadalupe County and went into New Braunfels along Walnut Ave. at I-35.

The chase ended at the Engle Road turnaround.

Two men were taken into custody.

No other information about the second chase is available at this time.