Manor ISD parents call for better security after deadly stabbing

Parents are frustrated with Manor ISD three weeks after a deadly stabbing at Manor Senior High School.

On Tuesday, the district responded to parents who started arguing during last night's school board meeting.

It's the first regular school board meeting held since the stabbing at the end of October.

"You have a dead body on you all, we don’t need anymore," said community member Elmer Fisher.

Parents and community members voiced their concerns over transparency regarding safety in the district. It all comes in the aftermath of the deadly stabbing at Manor Senior High School on October 29.

Police say 18-year-old Darrin Loving was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Mac Brown Mbanwei.

Some parents said the death could have been prevented.

"Late October, a student lost their life to a weapon brought into the senior high school. Could this tragedy have been avoided if safety protocols had been enacted sooner? More than likely," said parent Nick Arellano.

"You, Dr. Sormani, and the board, and every administration person in this district has failed to keep the children of Manor ISD safe, the death of Darrin Loving proves that," said parent Vanessa Ygnacio.

Manor ISD Superintendent Robert Sormani told parents the district needs to do better moving forward, and is taking accountability for the incident.

"We did lose a student on my watch, there's no other way to say it and that’s a pain in my gut, and it makes me sick to my stomach every time I have to say it," said Dr. Sormani.

"All I know is this, I feel that every single day and I have to lean into it and all I can do is work to make things better and that's exactly what I intend to do for as long as I’m allowed to be here," he added.

The district said in response to last month’s tragedy, it has taken immediate and proactive steps at its high school campuses to enhance security measures.

The district also hired a third-party contractor to review all aspects of its safety procedures before and after the stabbing.

Manor ISD sent a statement following the meeting:

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priority, and we hear the concerns voiced by parents at last night’s board meeting. We share the community’s deep commitment to ensuring a safer environment on all our campuses.

In response to last month’s tragedy, we have taken immediate and proactive steps at our high school campuses to enhance security measures. These steps include increasing law enforcement presence, limiting entry points to better control campus access, and implementing the use of handheld metal-detecting wands as part of the student entry process. Additionally, all students are now subject to search as necessary during entry and throughout the day to maintain the safety of our schools. We are also in the process of working closely with our community through surveys and community meetings to determine the next steps and shape the future of what safety looks like at all of our campuses.

This partnership with our families and stakeholders is crucial as we continue to adjust our safety measures to meet the needs of our students, staff, and families. We remain committed to doing everything we can to provide a safe and supportive environment, and we appreciate and encourage the community’s engagement in this important matter."