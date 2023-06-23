Jarrell to coordinate spraying amid repeat positive test of West Nile virus in mosquito trap

A sample of mosquitoes collected in the Sonterra Community of Jarrell has again tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the second time this trap location has tested positive for West Nile Virus in the past 10 days.

This testing is part of Williamson County and Cities Health District’s (WCCHD) Integrated Vector Management program, which through surveillance, control, prevention, and education, aims to prevent human infection of mosquito-borne diseases.

The positive test was indicated in lab results received on June 23 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin. This is the third reported West Nile virus-positive trap of the 2023 season in Williamson County.

Considering the upcoming holiday and increased outdoor activities, especially at dusk when the Culex mosquito is most active, the Sonterra Municipal Utility District has coordinated truck-mounted spraying.

The spray operations will occur in an about 1-mile vicinity of the positive sample on the evenings of Jun. 25-26, weather permitting.

Although the mosquito control product poses no significant health risk, if possible, people and pets may want to stay indoors during spraying.

What you can do:

Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile Virus. As part of its Fight the Bite campaign the Health District recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained,

Defend by using an EPA-registered insect repellent, and

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk.

For more information, go to the WCCHD website at www.wcchd.org or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website at txwestnile.org.