Jason Landry: Parents of missing man attend true crime convention

Three and a half years have passed since the disappearance of 21-year-old Jason Landry.

His parents were recently at CrimeCon, a national convention about all things true crime.

Jason, a Texas State University student, went missing on Dec. 13, 2020. He was on his way home, driving from San Marcos to Missouri City, Texas. His crashed car was found outside of Luling.

The Office of the Attorney General's Cold Case Unit continues to investigate the case.

Jason's parents and volunteer searchers had a booth at CrimeCon.

"It was a good place to be, where everybody there was caring and encouraging and was very supportive, so it was a positive, impactful event," Lisa Landry, Jason's mother, said.

"It's kind of stunning when you meet families, there were families there that were 20, 30 plus years missing their loved ones and a lot of newer cases, too," Kent Landry, Jason's father, said.

CrimeCon was in Nashville at the beginning of June. Founder Kevin Balfe says it's about education advocacy.

"The origins of it were how to bring the newsmakers together with law enforcement, families, victims, and consumers of true crime and try to do something productive rather than just sort of watching stories," he said.

There are tens of thousands of missing persons stories, and some of them were on a large bulletin board at the convention.

"It was very hard to stand in front of it and read all the different cases and stories. That was the hard part," Lisa said.

Jason's parents got to meet with other families going through similar experiences.

"You're there for your story, but then you hear so many other stories and it breaks your heart all over again," Kent said. "Each case has got a family behind it. We're all the same. We all want answers."

Balfe says many people find humanization to be the takeaway of the event.

"You're reminded that these are the worst days of other people's lives, that we all have a responsibility and obligation to treat these stories and these people the right way and to be supportive and helpful wherever we can," he said.

Jason's parents say they hope people realize the importance of faith and resilience.

"It's still kind of takes your breath away about how many people are out there trying to find missing people," Kent said.

MORE STORIES:

As time goes on without answers, "it's always hard. We rely on our faith, and we know that God knows where Jason is, and God's with him wherever he is. It's just every event that happens in our life, he's not there," Lisa said.

"It makes us more wanting to take the time when we have an opportunity to get together. We take it, and we relish our time together as a family," Kent said.

They're reminding other families, "make those memories. Take those pictures, because that may be all you're left with one day, what will be on your left, but it might be in a very unexpected time frame," Kent said.

Next year's CrimeCon will be in Denver. Kent and Lisa hope maybe they won't have to go because they'll know what happened to Jason by then, or they'll go, hoping to share a positive outcome.

"As the parent of a missing child, I hope we have answers by that time," Kent said.