The Brief Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez is out on house arrest after posting bond. Ceja Alvarez is charged with murder after shooting and killing actor Johnathan Joss in San Antonio on Sunday night. Joss' husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales spoke at length about their relationship and Joss' love for his work and fans on Tuesday night.



The man charged with murdering "King of the Hill" and "Parks and Recreation" actor Jonathan Joss is now on house arrest after posting bond.

Jonathan Joss murder suspect released on bond

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez (Photo by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Bexar County Court Records show that Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, posted $200,000 bond on Monday night, the day after the deadly shooting.

Ceja Alvarez was ordered to full house arrest and his pre-trial supervision began on Tuesday afternoon, records show.

Under the conditions of his bond, Ceja Alvarez is subject to random drug testing, is not allowed to possess any firearms or make contact with Joss' family.

A pre-trial hearing is set for August 19.

Jonathan Joss shooting

Jonathan Joss

What we know:

Joss, 59, was shot and killed in south San Antonio on Sunday night.

Police arrested Ceja Alvarez in connection with the crime. He is charged with murder.

TMZ reported Joss and Ceja Alvarez were neighbors and had been in disputes in the past.

On Monday, Joss' husband posted online that the suspect yelled "violent homophobic slurs" prior to the shooting. Joss and de Gonzales had been married since February, according to social media posts.

Jonathan Joss' husband on shooting

The husband of slain "King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss spoke out again on TikTok on Tuesday night.

Tristan Kern de Gonzales spoke at length about his relationship with Joss and Joss's love of his fans and work, and gave his account of Joss's last moments.

His comments come after San Antonio police made a statement on social media, saying its investigation has so far found "no evidence" that Joss's murder was related to his sexual orientation.

READ MORE: Jonathan Joss shooting: Co-stars remember 'King of the Hill', 'Parks and Rec' actor

What they're saying:

De Gonzales detailed his husband's last moments, including holding him as he died and telling him that he loved him.

De Gonzales also said that Joss had been harassed not just for his sexual orientation, but also for his Native American heritage. He said the couple experienced harassment from neighbors, including threats to burn down their house and homophobic slurs.

He also criticized San Antonio police at points during the live.

San Antonio Police address Jonathan Joss shooting

Dig deeper:

Claims by Joss' husband were refuted by the San Antonio Police Department in a statement on social media Monday night.

"Despite online claims of this being a hate crime, currently the investigation has found no evidence to indicate that the [sic] Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation. SAPD investigators handle these allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information," wrote the department in a post.

The department says if any new evidence comes out, the suspect will be charged accordingly.

Jonathan Joss

PARKS AND RECREATION -- "2017" Episode 701 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Jonathan Joss as Ken Hotate -- Photo by: (Ben Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The backstory:

In addition to playing John Redcorn for multiple seasons on "King of the Hill", Joss also made appearances in several other shows.

He played Chief Ken Hotate in "Parks and Recreation" and had other small roles in "Ray Donovan," "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Tulsa King."

Joss also appeared in the films "True Grit," "The Magnificent Seven" and "The Forever Purge."