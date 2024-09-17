Joshua Gilbreath found guilty of murder in death of elderly Florence woman

The brief A Williamson County jury found Joshua Gilbreath guilty of murder. Gilbreath is accused of shooting and killing 70-year-old Diana Pier near Florence in August 2022.



On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Joshua Gilbreath was found guilty of murder in the death of 70-year-old Diana Pier near Florence in August 2022.

The sentencing will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Gilbreath could face life in prison.

Pier was found dead on a rural road. Investigators believe she had stopped to check on Gilbreath who had pulled over in a driveway.

Prosecutors have established Gilbreath was angry at the time about losing his job. Gilbreath's gun was also linked to the murder.

Defense attorneys closed out the trial on Tuesday by arguing Gilbreath was "legally insane" when he killed Pier.

The jury began deliberations on Tuesday afternoon, and it continued until the evening, on the eighth day of the trial.

The jury was given four options: bring a guilty verdict on murder of insanity or say he is innocent by reason of self-defense of insanity.

The murder trial came down to the jury having to decide which mental health expert to believe. One said Gilbreath was legally insane when he shot Pier, and another said his actions were induced by alcohol and drug abuse.

That’s why Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick says it's a complicated case.

"The case was complicated because it was a classic who done it. The police were trying to find out who committed this crime through the work of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the bravery of witnesses that came forward. The police were able to solve this quickly," he said.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said one thing is clear, he is guilty. While the defense argued he should be acquitted because Gilbreath was legally insane when he killed Pier.

Prosecutors are pleased with the verdict.

"This part of the trial is so important for Ms. Pier’s family, they have been waiting over two years to hear that the person that murdered their loved one is held accountable and today is the first step," said Dick.