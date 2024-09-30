APD searching for suspect involved in multiple theft, forgery cases

article

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding the suspect involved in theft and forgery cases.

Police said 24-year-old Juan Antonio Vazquez Jr. is the suspect in multiple theft and forgery cases from September 2022 through June 2024.

Vasquez is suspected of scamming people through online property rentals. He advertises rental properties that he does not own, and takes cash deposits and rent. When the victim arrives to move in to the property, they realize they have no rights.

Vasquez is described as a Hispanic man, about 6'2, about 200 pounds, with tattoos on his chest and left arm.

Anyone with any information may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.